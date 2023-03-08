Nedbank Group (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Rating) shares were down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.41. Approximately 3,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 10,508 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Nedbank Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $12.36.

About Nedbank Group

(Get Rating)

Nedbank Group Ltd. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Nedbank Ltd. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Retail and Business Banking, Wealth, Centre, and Africa Regions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment offers a spectrum of transactional, corporate, investment banking, and market solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.