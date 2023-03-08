NEAR Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $1.61 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00008434 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and approximately $95.77 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00069352 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00050380 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00022947 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000921 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003861 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001576 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 866,021,029 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 866,021,029 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.93878573 USD and is down -5.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 222 active market(s) with $90,302,840.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

