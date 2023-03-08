Navcoin Price Reaches $0.0567 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.28 million and $4,724.67 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.54 or 0.00202219 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00094143 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.31 or 0.00060431 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00052167 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004532 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000869 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,654,283 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

According to CryptoCompare, "NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions."

