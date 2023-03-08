Navcoin (NAV) Price Hits $0.0573 on Top Exchanges

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Navcoin has traded up 19.5% against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $4,368.36 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00193167 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00093161 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00059504 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00052202 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004573 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000854 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,656,659 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

