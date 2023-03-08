Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $5.86

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $6.00. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 120,587 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Natura &Co alerts:

Natura &Co Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natura &Co Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTCO. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natura &Co in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 51.1% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Natura &Co by 346.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natura &Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natura &Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.