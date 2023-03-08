Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $5.86

Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $6.00. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 120,587 shares traded.
Separately, Bank of America upgraded Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Natura &Co Trading Up 4.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19.
Natura &Co Company Profile
Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.
