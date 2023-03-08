National Bankshares Increases Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$28.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 43.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EFN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Element Fleet Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.38.

TSE:EFN traded down C$0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$19.50. 624,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,585. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. Element Fleet Management has a 52-week low of C$10.99 and a 52-week high of C$20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.13.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

