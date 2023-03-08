National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Shares Up 0.8%

National Bank of Greece S.A. (OTCMKTS:NBGIF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.60. 6,361 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 17,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.
National Bank of Greece Stock Down 5.6 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.93.
About National Bank of Greece
National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Trouble Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.
