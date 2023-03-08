National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Hits New 1-Year High at $103.64

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$103.64 and last traded at C$103.00, with a volume of 385391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$102.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NA shares. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. CSFB raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on National Bank of Canada to C$109.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on National Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a C$98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$106.95.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$98.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$93.98. The stock has a market cap of C$34.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

National Bank of Canada Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 40.04%.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Bujold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$94.95, for a total value of C$949,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,088.90. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.