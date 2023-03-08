NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Director Purchases $123,000.00 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) Director Gregory Norden purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.84 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,192. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NanoString Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NSTG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. 371,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,554. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $37.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on NanoString Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on NanoString Technologies from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler, nCounter Analysis System product platforms, GeoMx Assays, nCounter Panels & Assays and CosMx Spatial Molecular.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.