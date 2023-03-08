Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.83 on Top Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Nano has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00003770 BTC on major exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $110.64 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,019.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.11 or 0.00386417 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015304 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.81 or 0.00671101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00084980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00548226 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004507 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00009841 BTC.

About Nano

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.

*The official Nano ticker is “XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

