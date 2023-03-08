My DeFi Pet Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.99 Million (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $777,566.97 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0677 or 0.00000306 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,330 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

