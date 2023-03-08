My DeFi Pet 24 Hour Volume Hits $645,983.65 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 7th. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0651 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $645,983.65 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,330 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

