MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Sold by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the third quarter valued at about $148,660,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 13.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,165,000 after acquiring an additional 238,982 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 3,263.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 174,978 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 562,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,160,000 after purchasing an additional 115,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 93.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 173,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,917,000 after buying an additional 83,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MSA Safety from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

MSA Safety Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $136.02 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1 year low of $108.75 and a 1 year high of $146.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.93.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.18. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,709.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other MSA Safety news, Director Rebecca B. Roberts sold 1,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $261,711.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,966.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.29, for a total transaction of $96,461.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,709.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative products, which enhance the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment includes manufacturing and research and development facilities in the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

