Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Price Target Increased to $56.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MORF. SVB Securities increased their price target on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Morphic from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Morphic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.71.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $45.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14. Morphic has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -28.70 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $35,806.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel William Devaul sold 1,169 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $35,806.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 23,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Bruce Rogers sold 1,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $54,460.14. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 116,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,960.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,892 shares of company stock valued at $703,892 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Morphic by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Morphic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Morphic by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Morphic by 5.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

