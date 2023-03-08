MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Up 6.4%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.32 and last traded at $24.34. 101,936 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 145,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,916,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,439,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,002,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

