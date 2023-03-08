MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Shares Sold by Tang Capital Management LLC

Tang Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 259,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,989 shares during the quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC owned about 1.75% of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLTX. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $13,916,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $4,439,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,600,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at $2,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.20.

Shares of MLTX traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.40. 116,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,666. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

