MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.03

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.03 and last traded at $22.65, with a volume of 53003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.01.

Several research firms have commented on MLTX. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 76.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

