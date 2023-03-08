Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Holdings Lifted by Twinbeech Capital LP

Twinbeech Capital LP grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,303 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $23,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MPWR traded up $7.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $500.08. 76,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,127. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $439.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $541.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 44.25%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $15,461,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,596,825.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $1,906,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 248,904 shares in the company, valued at $85,861,923.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,605 shares of company stock worth $60,475,175 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.09.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.