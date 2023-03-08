MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.17-0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $344-348 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.60 million. MongoDB also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.96-1.10 EPS.

MongoDB Trading Up 2.3 %

MDB traded up $5.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,719,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,108. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.00. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $471.96.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at MongoDB

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush started coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on MongoDB from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.13.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,419.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock valued at $22,836,007 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in MongoDB by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.