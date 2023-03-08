MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.17-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $344.00 million-$348.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $355.93 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $0.96-$1.10 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,146,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,002. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $471.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.80 and its 200-day moving average is $204.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on MongoDB from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $575.00 to $365.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, February 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $266.13.

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $8,314,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 190,264 shares in the company, valued at $39,548,275.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,735,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in MongoDB by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,964,000 after buying an additional 248,133 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,736,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in MongoDB by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140,260 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.