MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.96-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. MongoDB also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.96-1.10 EPS.

MongoDB Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MongoDB stock traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $228.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,088,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,607,713. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -42.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.80 and a 200 day moving average of $204.21. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $471.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -4.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Truist Financial lowered their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MongoDB from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $266.13.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares in the company, valued at $254,125,080.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $2,916,960.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,227,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,125,080.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,169 shares of company stock worth $22,836,007. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth $274,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in MongoDB by 46,066.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 27.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

