Monero (XMR) Price Down 0.5% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $150.16 or 0.00674358 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.74 billion and $76.32 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,266.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.28 or 0.00387491 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00086377 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.39 or 0.00549652 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004471 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00009858 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00169249 BTC.

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,249,474 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

