Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 419,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.19% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $20,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TAP opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $46.69 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 6.65% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently -200.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TAP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.09.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

