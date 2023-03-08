MOBOX Price Down 9.7% Over Last 7 Days (MBOX)

MOBOX (MBOX) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. MOBOX has a total market capitalization of $87.63 million and approximately $4.83 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MOBOX has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MOBOX token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002180 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00425870 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,350.98 or 0.28785982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s genesis date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,500,482 tokens. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The official message board for MOBOX is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

MOBOX Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MOBOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MOBOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MOBOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

