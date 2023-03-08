Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.85 (LON:MWY)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (LON:MWY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust stock opened at GBX 703.50 ($8.46) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £460.51 million, a PE ratio of -1,100.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 639.80 ($7.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 820 ($9.86). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 712.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 702.14.

In other news, insider David Kidd acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 737 ($8.86) per share, with a total value of £55,275 ($66,468.25). 22.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

