MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID) Trading 0.3% Higher

MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:WTID – Get Rating) was up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.78 and last traded at $27.78. Approximately 181 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.70.
MicroSectors Energy -3X Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42.
