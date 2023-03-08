Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Lifted by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 233.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,536 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,061 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $55.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $55.91. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $86.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $1,244,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $1,244,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,454,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,190. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

