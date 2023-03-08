Microchip Technology’s (MCHP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.97% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCHP. Raymond James increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.58.
MCHP opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $87.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.43.
Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.
