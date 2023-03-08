Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,164 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 157.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microchip Technology by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

MCHP stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $83.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,630,377. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The company has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.75%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

