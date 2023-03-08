Michael J. Hartshorn Sells 20,529 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total value of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ross Stores Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,884,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,565. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.92. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Ross Stores to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.94.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after buying an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,507,000 after buying an additional 227,166 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $838,367,000 after acquiring an additional 120,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $617,300,000 after acquiring an additional 53,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.