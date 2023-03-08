MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MFA. StockNews.com raised MFA Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.45.

Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.45%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is presently -54.69%.

In related news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 395.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 644,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,122,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 193,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 86,460 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

