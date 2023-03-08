MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MFA. StockNews.com raised MFA Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MFA Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MFA Financial has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $12.45.
MFA Financial Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of MFA Financial stock opened at $10.41 on Tuesday. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $17.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.94.
MFA Financial Cuts Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at MFA Financial
In related news, major shareholder Starwood Capital Group Global sold 10,188,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $102,598,587.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFA Financial
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MFA Financial by 395.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 807,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 644,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,122,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in MFA Financial by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 193,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 86,460 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MFA Financial Company Profile
MFA Financial, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MFA Financial (MFA)
- Is Unity Software Earnings Fallout a Buying Opportunity?
- Why Wall Street Is Still So Constructive on Aecom Stock
- Latest Tech Layoffs at Dell May Provide Buying Opportunity
- Here’s What Happens When a Stock is Removed from an Index
- Are China Internet Stocks Set Up To Rally In The Second Quarter?
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.