MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 16.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $121.97 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $27.41 or 0.00123724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00010541 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032579 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00036964 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00021652 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004509 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000159 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.06 or 0.00221481 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22,150.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.37988392 USD and is down -9.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 109 active market(s) with $5,265,319.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

