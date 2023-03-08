MetaMUI (MMUI) Trading Up 11.5% This Week

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. MetaMUI has a market capitalization of $84.36 million and $99,744.70 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official message board is sovereignwallet.medium.com. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using U.S. dollars.

