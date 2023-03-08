Metahero (HERO) Price Reaches $0.0046 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $23.33 million and approximately $653,578.18 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Metahero

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It was first traded on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

