Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,534,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455,777 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $218,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,245 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,256 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,582,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,625. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $274.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 51.14%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Featured Articles

