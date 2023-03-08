Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG) & Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Head-To-Head Review

Membership Collective Group (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Membership Collective Group -31.14% -264.62% -11.39% Melco Resorts & Entertainment -68.93% -559.31% -9.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Membership Collective Group and Melco Resorts & Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Membership Collective Group 2 3 2 0 2.00 Melco Resorts & Entertainment 0 2 2 0 2.50

Valuation and Earnings

Membership Collective Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.88, suggesting a potential upside of 9.82%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential downside of 19.05%. Given Membership Collective Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Membership Collective Group is more favorable than Melco Resorts & Entertainment.

This table compares Membership Collective Group and Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Membership Collective Group $560.55 million 0.65 -$265.39 million ($1.38) -4.54 Melco Resorts & Entertainment $1.35 billion 4.38 -$930.53 million ($2.02) -6.57

Membership Collective Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Melco Resorts & Entertainment. Melco Resorts & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Membership Collective Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 73.0% of Membership Collective Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 57.1% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Membership Collective Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Membership Collective Group beats Melco Resorts & Entertainment on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Membership Collective Group

Membership Collective Group Inc. operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities. The company also operates Altira Macau, a casino hotel, which has approximately 112 gaming tables and 56 gaming machines; 230 hotel rooms; various fine dining and casual restaurants, and recreation and leisure facilities; and various non-gaming amenities comprising spa, gymnasium, outdoor garden podium, and sky terrace lounge. In addition, it operates Studio City, a cinematically-themed integrated entertainment, retail, and gaming resort that comprises 280 gaming tables and 980 gaming machines in Cotai, Macau. Further, the company owns and operates 7 Mocha Clubs with 1,034 gaming machines, as well as Taipa Square casino in Taipa Island, Macau. Additionally, it operates and manages City of Dreams Manila, a casino, hotel, retail, and entertainment integrated resort in the Entertainment City complex in Manila. The company was formerly known as Melco Crown Entertainment Limited and changed its name to Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited in April 2017. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. As of February 16, 2017, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited operates as a subsidiary of Melco Leisure and Entertainment Group Limited.

