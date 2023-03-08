Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) Trading Down 1.5%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) fell 1.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.60. 6,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 14,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47.
Medigus Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
About Medigus
Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.
