Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Medallion Financial Stock Performance
Shares of MFIN stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 35,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $193.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.
Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Medallion Financial
Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.
