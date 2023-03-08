Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Medallion Financial Stock Performance

Shares of MFIN stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 35,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,376. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. Medallion Financial has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock has a market cap of $193.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Get Medallion Financial alerts:

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Medallion Financial had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Medallion Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Medallion Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 938,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,978,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Medallion Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 478.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 68,549 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 72,905 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Medallion Financial by 49.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. 26.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Medallion Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallion Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.