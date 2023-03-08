Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Shares Down 7.7%

Mawson Gold Limited (TSE:MAW – Get Rating) shares fell 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 168,387 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 320,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Mawson Gold Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$70.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.74.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Limited operates as a gold exploration company in Finland and Sweden. The company also explores for cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 9 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

