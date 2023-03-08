Mark Litecky Sells 6,835 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CRO Mark Litecky sold 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $86,531.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 410,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,192,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Litecky also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

On Tuesday, February 28th, Mark Litecky sold 2,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $26,400.00.

On Thursday, February 23rd, Mark Litecky sold 4,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $53,400.00.

SkyWater Technology Stock Up 8.0 %

SKYT stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.92. 310,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.84. The company has a market cap of $537.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 4.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SkyWater Technology

SKYT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 200.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWater Technology

(Get Rating)

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.