Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at JMP Securities

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 155.68% from the stock’s previous close.

MRNS has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

MRNS opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $261.89 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.22. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lion Point Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 4,222,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after buying an additional 538,026 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $13,990,000. Antara Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 1,698,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 702,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,691,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 16,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 415.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 872,782 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

