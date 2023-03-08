Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 5.5% Higher

Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) rose 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.85 and last traded at $6.73. Approximately 11,543,247 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 36,130,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.11.

Marathon Digital Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio acquired 70,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Marathon Digital news, Director Douglas K. Mellinger bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,081.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $338,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 95,000 shares of company stock worth $429,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,739,000 after buying an additional 1,224,300 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $4,033,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 978,569 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marathon Digital by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 954,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,852,000. 39.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

