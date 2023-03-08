Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mannatech Stock Performance
Shares of MTEX opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $38.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Mannatech news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $68,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mannatech news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $68,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,531 shares in the company, valued at $253,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.
