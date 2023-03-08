Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mannatech Stock Performance

Shares of MTEX opened at $16.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.27. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

Get Mannatech alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mannatech news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $68,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mannatech news, CEO Alfredo Bala sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.69, for a total value of $68,915.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,754.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,531 shares in the company, valued at $253,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mannatech

About Mannatech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mannatech, Inc engages in the development of nutritional supplements, topical and skin care products and weight-management products that target optimal health and wellness. Its product category includes integrative health, targeted health, wealth and fitness, skin care, essentials, and home. The company was founded by Marlin Ray Robbins and Samuel L.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.