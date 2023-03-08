Manitou Gold (CVE:MTU) Shares Up 11.1%

Manitou Gold Inc. (CVE:MTU – Get Rating) shares traded up 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 1,402,952 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,126,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The company has a current ratio of 31.33, a quick ratio of 30.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$17.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.30.
Manitou Gold Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral property interests located in the Gold Rock District of Northwestern Ontario and in the Goudreau-Localsh area of Northern Ontario, Canada. The company explores for gold properties. Its principal mineral assets include a 100% interest in the Kenwest property located in the Boyer Lake area; and Dryden property that holds 32 patented mining claims and 10 mining licenses of occupation covering 599 hectares; and the Goudreau property covering 22,500 hectares located in north of Wawa, Ontario.
