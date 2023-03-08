MacroGenics (MGNX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter.
MacroGenics Stock Up 3.2 %
MGNX opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The company has a market cap of $360.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.23.
In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 500,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,579,963 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $48,570,412.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.61 per share, with a total value of $1,122,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,929,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,097,092.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,050,000 shares of company stock worth $5,628,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.
A number of brokerages recently commented on MGNX. Citigroup lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded MacroGenics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.70 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Guggenheim upgraded MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.
MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.
