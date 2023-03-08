MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Hits New 52-Week High at $72.77

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.77 and last traded at $72.70, with a volume of 151033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $70.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Northland Securities downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.48 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 47.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,925,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $2,366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 235,583 shares in the company, valued at $15,925,410.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $164,649.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,846,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,410 shares of company stock valued at $11,749,929. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.4% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 42,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 138.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 113,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,891,000 after acquiring an additional 66,098 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.8% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 16,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

Featured Stories

