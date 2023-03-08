Mace Security International (OTCMKTS:MACE) Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE – Get Rating) were down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. Approximately 1,052 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 44,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Mace Security International Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

