LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 139.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,306,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 762,051 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.40% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $98,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 20,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $93.39. 467,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,889,714. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average of $85.92. The firm has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 40.34%.

Insider Transactions at LyondellBasell Industries

In related news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.99, for a total value of $989,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,711,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LYB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

About LyondellBasell Industries

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.