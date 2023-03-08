Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Receives $22.15 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LUNMF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from SEK 69 to SEK 65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Pareto Securities raised Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised Lundin Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Lundin Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Lundin Mining Stock Performance

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $6.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.55. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining ( OTCMKTS:LUNMF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $811.40 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.04%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal-based company engaged in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.