Lundin Gold Inc. (LUGDF) to Issue Dividend of $0.10 on March 31st

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0993 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

Lundin Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUGDF traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$10.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,063. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.67. Lundin Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.07 and a twelve month high of C$11.99.

Get Lundin Gold alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LUGDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Lundin Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lundin Gold from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Lundin Gold Company Profile

Lundin Gold, Inc is a natural resource mining company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, base, and precious metal properties. It focuses on the operation of Fruta del Norte project. The company was founded on July 25, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.